403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Three Wounded in New Zealand
(MENAFN) A deadly shooting erupted at a residence in New Zealand's lower North Island early Wednesday, claiming one life and leaving three others fighting for survival—a woman and two teenage males.
Authorities responded to the Waitarere Beach property near Levin at approximately 12:40 a.m. after reports of gunfire, discovering four individuals suffering from gunshot injuries, police confirmed.
Emergency responders transported the wounded woman by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital, while medical helicopters evacuated both teenagers to Wellington Hospital. Another juvenile present at the location escaped physical harm and is now receiving crisis support, according to an official police statement.
"Responding officers were told that a firearm had been discharged at the address," said Manawatu Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham.
Law enforcement officials secured a firearm from the scene and commenced forensic processing of the property. Authorities indicated no additional suspects were being pursued in connection with the violence.
Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden characterized the incident as a "family harm incident" that has devastated the tight-knit coastal settlement, media reported.
The investigation into the violent episode remains active, police stated.
Authorities responded to the Waitarere Beach property near Levin at approximately 12:40 a.m. after reports of gunfire, discovering four individuals suffering from gunshot injuries, police confirmed.
Emergency responders transported the wounded woman by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital, while medical helicopters evacuated both teenagers to Wellington Hospital. Another juvenile present at the location escaped physical harm and is now receiving crisis support, according to an official police statement.
"Responding officers were told that a firearm had been discharged at the address," said Manawatu Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham.
Law enforcement officials secured a firearm from the scene and commenced forensic processing of the property. Authorities indicated no additional suspects were being pursued in connection with the violence.
Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden characterized the incident as a "family harm incident" that has devastated the tight-knit coastal settlement, media reported.
The investigation into the violent episode remains active, police stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment