Ethiopia’s intelligence head makes surprise trip to Somalia
(MENAFN) Ethiopia’s top intelligence official, Redwan Hussein, conducted an unannounced trip to Somalia on Tuesday, meeting with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud amid rising tensions in the Horn of Africa, according to reports.
Hussein reportedly visited the presidential palace, Villa Somalia, to deliver a message from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, though the content of the communication was not disclosed, according to Somali media. He also met with Mahad Salad, head of Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency, at the agency’s headquarters. Neither government released an official statement or provided details about the discussions.
The visit follows heightened regional strains after Israel’s Dec. 26 recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, making Tel Aviv the only country to formally recognize the breakaway region. Somaliland has functioned as a self-governing territory since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, but it has not received international recognition. Israel’s decision drew widespread international criticism, with opponents calling it illegal and a potential threat to regional stability.
Tensions in the region were further complicated in January 2024, when Ethiopia signed an agreement with Somaliland to gain access to the port of Berbera, prompting Somalia to accuse Addis Ababa of violating its sovereignty. Türkiye later mediated negotiations between the two countries, culminating in the Ankara Declaration in December 2024. The agreement committed both Ethiopia and Somalia to work toward arrangements that would allow Ethiopia maritime access while respecting Somali sovereignty.
