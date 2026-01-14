Polish Consulate General Damaged In Russian Missile Strike On Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewior said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"The windows in the Consulate General building were blown out as a result of the strike. The only fortunate aspect in this unfortunate situation is that the attack happened at night, when staff presence at the consulate was limited, so no one was injured," he said.

He added that the Polish Consulate General was likely damaged as a result of a missile strike.

Educational building heavily damaged in Odesa due to Russian attack

As reported, Russian forces attacked Odesa on the night of January 12-13.

Six people aged between 35 and 68 were injured in the attack.

Two energy facilities in Odesa were damaged in the overnight Russian drone attack, leaving 47,000 households without electricity.