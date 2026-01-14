403
Trump warns strong US response over potential Iran protester executions
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump said the United States would respond forcefully if information suggesting that Iranian authorities intend to execute detained protesters turns out to be true.
Speaking in a media interview, Trump said he had not personally confirmed reports of hangings but warned of serious consequences if they occur. "I haven't heard about the hanging. If they hang them, you're going to see some things ... We will take very strong action if they do such a thing," he said.
When asked what outcome he ultimately seeks regarding Iran, the president framed his goal bluntly, stating: "The end game is to win. I like winning."
His remarks followed questions about an earlier social media post in which he suggested outside support for demonstrators was forthcoming. Expanding on that statement, Trump said assistance could take multiple forms. "Well, there's a lot of help on the way, and in different forms, including economic help ... We put Iran out of business with their nuclear capacity," he said, referencing US military action against Iranian nuclear facilities last year.
Trump also pointed to uncertainty surrounding the scale of violence tied to the protests, saying there has been no reliable accounting of casualties. "Nobody's been able to give us accurate numbers about how many people they've killed," he said.
He added that while protests themselves are not unusual, the situation becomes unacceptable when lethal force is used against large numbers of people. "You know, if they want to have protests, that's one thing, when they start killing thousands of people, and now you're telling me about hanging, we'll see how that works out for them. It's not going to work out good," he said.
According to reports citing Iranian advocacy groups based in the United States and Europe, relatives of a detained protester, 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, were told he had been condemned to death, with the sentence expected to be carried out imminently.
Amid the escalating unrest, the virtual US diplomatic mission for Iran issued a public advisory urging American citizens to leave the country immediately.
