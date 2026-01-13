Case IH Connected Farm Presents Record Harvest And Cost Reduction Of More Than R$ 1 Million With TIM's 4G

MENAFN - 3BL) The Case IH Connected Farm presents new results after the closing of the 2024/25 harvest. As a result of the partnership between Case IH, a CNH brand, and TIM, a leader in agribusiness coverage, the real farm of more than 3,000 hectares was transformed into a laboratory of innovation and productivity.

With a record harvest, the total production was 14,054 tons, with an average productivity of 75 bags per hectare. As a result, it was 19% more productive than the region in which it is located, 14% higher than in relation to the state of Mato Grosso, in addition to being 27% more productive than the Brazilian average during the same period, according to data from Conab.

In addition to the agronomic results, the project has evolved into a model with Regenerative Agriculture practices, with the integration of technologies that restore the soil, reduce emissions, and increase operational efficiency.

For this last harvest, the Case IH Connected Farm received new technologies at all stages of the production cycle, such as XactPlanting, which provides intelligent planting with individualized control; FieldXplorer, which does aerial image mapping and monitoring; and FarmXtend; weather station that provides localized data in real time.

To assess the impact of these new technologies on reducing carbon emissions, a comparison was made between the 23/24 and 24/25 harvests. The study considered the carbon emissions associated with fuel consumption and the use of pesticides in the most productive plots where the solutions were applied. The result was a 23.6% reduction in tons of CO2e per bag of soybeans.

