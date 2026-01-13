Izzio Artisan Bakery Fuels Next Chapter Of Growth With First-Ever Integrated Marketing Campaign And New Sourdough Innovation

As demand for sourdough bread continues to grow - the sub-category is expected to reach $1.56B by 2030 with a 6.94% CAGR1 - terms like“artisan” and“sourdough” have lost their meaning due to a lack of regulation. The majority of bread companies take shortcuts, relying on dried powders, vinegar, dough conditioners like vital wheat gluten, and other low-grade ingredients to mass-produce their“sourfaux” breads. izzio's Real Sourdough campaign aims to educate consumers about what really constitutes real sourdough - bread baked by skilled hands in small batches starting with three simple ingredients and days of natural fermentation. The final, secret ingredient is time, which results in delicious, more digestible bread the way it's been made for thousands of years.

“The Real Sourdough campaign is about helping consumers cut through the noise in the bread aisle to better understand that real sourdough isn't a flavor - it's is a craft that prioritizes slow fermentation, clean ingredients and quality over speed and convenience,” said Sara Kafadar, chief commercial officer at izzio artisan bakery.“We want to arm consumers with the information they need to choose sourdough bread made the time-honored way with natural fermentation and raise the standard of every loaf on every table.”

Launching this week, the Real Sourdough campaign will reach consumers digitally via ads and social content, through media and influencer engagement, and targeted shopper efforts. These touchpoints will underscore izzio's artisan baking techniques and passion for quality that simply can't be replicated at scale by commercial bakeries.

NEW IZZIO ORGANIC ARTISAN SANDWICH BREADS

In addition to launching the Real Sourdough campaign, izzio is also unveiling a new line of izzio Organic Artisan Sandwich Breads, which offer all the benefits of real sourdough and none of the compromise. Unlike most mainstream sandwich breads made with additives that maximize efficiency and scale, izzio's new Organic Artisan Sandwich Breads are made with living sourdough cultures, slow fermentation, and start with the same three ingredients as all izzio breads - freshly milled custom unbleached flour, water from the Rocky Mountains and salt. This approach delivers a more satisfying texture and a bread that reflects true artisan quality rather than engineered consistency.

The new izzio Organic Artisan Sandwich Breads (MSRP $6.49) all offer 3-4 grams of protein per slice, are free of seed oils and vital wheat gluten, and are available in six certified organic, Non-GMO Project Verified varieties, including:



Sourdough

Classic White – a grown-up classic, this bread is free from bleached or bromated flour and delivers a light texture and slightly sweet flavor the whole family will enjoy.

Whole Wheat

Ancient Grains

Sprouted Seeds Lucky 7 Multigrain – loaded with seven grains and seeds, including flax, pumpkin, poppy and sunflower seeds, as well as millet, whole wheat and oats, anyone will feel lucky to experience this bread's delectable taste and texture.

izzio Organic Artisan Sandwich Breads started to hit shelves in October 2025 at several natural and conventional grocers nationwide. The new sandwich breads mark izzio's first expansion into the bread aisle. izzio's existing lineup of sourdough offerings, including Artisan Sliced Boules and Batards and Heat & Serve breads, can be found in the bakery section of grocery stores.

NEW IZZIO BAKERY AND OVERALL COMPANY GROWTH

As the fastest growing national sourdough brand2, izzio recently opened a second bakery to meet growing consumer demand for real sourdough bread, including its new sandwich breads. Between the new bakery in Thornton, Colo., and izzio's existing facility in Louisville, Colo., the company now has more than 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The new bakery, which is Safe Quality Food (SQF) level 3 certified, nut-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified, features built-in capabilities to run pan breads, baguettes, boules, batards, and more. The bakery features state-of-the-art equipment sourced and tested by baking experts. While this new bakery greatly expands izzio's manufacturing capabilities and scale, izzio remains committed to natural fermentation and small-batch, time-honored baking techniques that produce real sourdough with no shortcuts or mass production.

“We're encouraged by the strong growth that led to the opening of our second Colorado manufacturing location,” said Kafadar.“Even more meaningful is that this growth signals rising consumer demand for real sourdough made the right way.”

izzio breads can be found in more than 15,000 stores across the U.S., including natural and conventional retailers. To find a store near you offering izzio, visit the izzio Store Locator .

About izzio artisan bakery

izzio artisan bakery is a family-owned national bakery based in Colorado, known for crafting Real Sourdough with simple ingredients. All izzio breads are made with living sourdough starters fermented naturally over several days using time-honored artisan techniques. Slow fermentation combined with small batch baking are izzio's secret ingredients, and the result is clean, delicious and digestible bread. izzio's skilled bakers always start with three main ingredients - flour, water, and salt - and never take shortcuts because they know baking Real Sourdough the right way is a craft that simply can't be replicated at scale. izzio's Artisan Sliced Boules and Batards, Heat & Serve, and Organic Artisan Sandwich Breads offer Real Sourdough options for every occasion. Learn more and taste the difference of Real SourdoughTM by visiting izziobakery and connecting with @izzio_artisan_bakery on Instagram.

