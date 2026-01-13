403
North Korea Says UN Session on Ukraine “Undermined” Mission
(MENAFN) North Korea on Tuesday lashed out at Kyiv and criticized an emergency session of the UN Security Council convened after Russia’s Oreshnik missile strike, according to state media.
Pyongyang’s envoy to the UN, Kim Song, branded the meeting “unusual,” saying it “undermined” the UN’s mission.
Kim argued that the council’s gathering, based on Ukraine’s “unilateral claims never means the international support for the appeal of a ‘victim’,” according to a statement carried by a news agency.
“The target of denunciation and rejection is the Kiev authorities,” said Kim, denouncing “Western cavilers who used to groundlessly slander the just exercise of the right to self-defense of a sovereign state.”
The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday it had struck Ukraine’s Lviv State Aviation Repair Plant with an Oreshnik missile on Jan. 9, prompting the council session in New York.
“The Ukrainian crisis was obviously caused by the confrontation policy of the US and the West which have violated Russia's reasonable and legitimate security interests and escalated NATO's eastward advance,” Kim told the chamber. “The responsibility for all the incidents lies entirely with the parties who created the preconditions for them.”
Meanwhile, Rosemary DiCarlo, UN under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, warned that civilian casualties in Ukraine have surged to their highest level in 2025. She said Russia’s intensified aerial strikes on cities, energy systems, and civilian infrastructure during winter have worsened the toll.
Citing figures from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, DiCarlo reported at least 14,999 civilians killed — including 763 children — and 40,601 injured, among them 2,486 children, since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.
