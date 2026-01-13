403
Senator Warner Criticizes Islamophobia, Anti-Arab Hate
(MENAFN) US Senator Mark Warner declared on Monday that the nation is witnessing a surge in religious bias and extremism driven by hatred, accusing the Trump administration of intensifying Islamophobia and anti-Arab prejudice.
Warner explained that he addressed the Senate chamber to condemn "the heartbreaking and anti-American rise in religious discrimination and hate fueled extremism, and to call particular attention to the ways this administration has fueled the flames of Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate."
He continued: "I rise today to specifically condemn the discrimination our Muslim and Arab American communities are facing because, unfortunately, this president and his administration have openly stoked and institutionalized Islamophobic discrimination."
As an illustration, Warner cited remarks made by President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting last month, where Trump allegedly referred to individuals of Somali heritage as “garbage” and stated, “We don’t want them in our country.”
Warner described Trump’s comments as "disgusting, dehumanizing, and un-American," insisting they should be "roundly and loudly" rejected by all public leaders.
The senator also criticized hostile rhetoric within Congress itself, noting that another senator recently characterized Islam as “a poisonous religion” that is “fundamentally incompatible with our Western values.”
Warner emphasized: "All of us, but, especially those of us who serve in this body in public office, have a duty to end that silence and loudly and resolutely condemn Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate."
Looking ahead to the holy month of Ramadan, Warner called for renewed dedication to combating prejudice and intolerance.
