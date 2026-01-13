403
Zelenskyy Advances US Security Guarantees for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Monday that he has directed his negotiating team to complete a document on US security assurances, with the goal of submitting it for review at the "highest level."
"I instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level the document on the United States’ security guarantees for Ukraine. This must be a document of historic significance, and the text is now reaching that level," Zelenskyy said in a post on US social media platform X.
After receiving a detailed update from his team on discussions with Washington, Zelenskyy outlined a two-week timetable that includes meetings, drafting, and potential signings.
He also tasked Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and other senior officials with ensuring expert evaluation of the economic dimensions of future agreements, including trilateral arrangements involving Ukraine, Europe, and the US.
While emphasizing the security pact, Zelenskyy acknowledged that Washington remains in dialogue with Moscow about a possible political framework to end the war.
"We have defined our vision, and there must be clear feedback from Russia – whether they are willing to end the war on real terms," he said.
Zelenskyy added that if Russia opts to continue the conflict, the international community must respond by curbing Moscow’s export revenues, specifically targeting shadow fleet tankers and financial mechanisms used to bypass sanctions.
