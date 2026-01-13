Bannu Bleeds Again: Terrorists Kill Four Members Of Peace Committee

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Four members of a peace committee were killed in a terrorist firing incident within the limits of Hoed Police Station in Bannu. The incident occurred near Gulbuddin Landi Dak, Mazanga Chowk.

According to police, all the deceased were traveling in the same vehicle when unidentified terrorists suddenly opened fire on them. As a result of the attack, peace committee members Nasib, Hamid, Ziaullah, and an individual named Fauji were killed on the spot.

Following the incident, the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem. Upon receiving information, police reached the scene, cordoned off the area, but the attackers managed to escape.

Local sources said that the peace committee in the area had taken up arms to resist terrorists, due to which the situation remains extremely tense. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, while operations are underway to arrest the suspects.