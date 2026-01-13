Azerbaijan Urges Institutional Role For Civil Society In Peace Talks With Armenia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Civil society participation in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be institutionalized, Director of the Center for Studies of the South Caucasus (CSSC) Farhad Mammadov said at a public discussion on“The Role of Civil Society in the Peace Process” today, Trend reports.

"If the current government wins the parliamentary election in Armenia, this will allow us to institutionalize civil society participation in the peace process.

Our achievement today is that communication between the two sides has been formed at the level of civil societies," he stressed.

Mammadov also noted that the main obstacle to the signing of the Baku-Yerevan peace treaty is that the Armenian Constitution still contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan.