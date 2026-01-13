403
U.S. Lawmaker Unveils Legislation to Authorize Greenland's Annexation
(MENAFN) US Republican Congressman Randy Fine unveiled legislation Monday aimed at authorizing Greenland's annexation and its ultimate integration as the 51st American state.
Fine revealed the proposal on X, the US social media platform, stating his measure—the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act—would empower the president "to find the means necessary to bring Greenland into the Union."
"By acquiring Greenland, we would prevent our adversaries from controlling the Arctic Region and secure our northern flank from Russia and China," declared Fine, an ally of President Donald Trump.
The legislation grants presidential authority to engage in negotiations with Denmark for annexing or acquiring Greenland as American territory through alternative arrangements.
Additionally, the bill mandates the administration deliver a congressional report detailing necessary modifications to federal statutes that would accelerate Greenland's path to statehood.
Trump asserted Sunday that Washington must "acquire" the Arctic island to block potential takeovers by Moscow or Beijing.
"We're talking about acquiring, not leasing, not having it short-term. We're talking about acquiring. If we don't do it, Russia or China will, and that's not going to happen when I'm president," Trump told reporters.
The autonomous Danish territory has captured American attention due to its geopolitically critical position and extensive mineral deposits.
Trump has previously characterized Greenland ownership as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, comparing the potential acquisition to a "large real estate deal."
Copenhagen and Nuuk have both dismissed any notion of selling the territory, firmly asserting Danish sovereignty over the island remains non-negotiable.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is anticipated to conduct discussions with Danish and Greenlandic representatives this week, media outlets report.
