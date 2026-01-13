403
Israeli Attacks in Gaza Kill Three Palestinians
(MENAFN) Three Palestinians lost their lives and another was injured in renewed Israeli assaults in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday, representing a fresh breach of last year’s truce agreement, medical officials reported.
The fatalities occurred when an Israeli quadcopter drone targeted individuals in the al Balad district of Khan Younis, sources told a news agency.
According to the same sources, a Palestinian woman was also hurt by Israeli gunfire in the al Batn al Sameen neighborhood of Khan Younis. Both areas are within zones from which Israeli forces had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire deal.
These incidents followed Israeli military air raids and shooting across multiple parts of Gaza earlier Monday.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 71,400 people—predominantly women and children—and injured over 171,000 others in a devastating campaign that has left the territory shattered.
Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have persisted with attacks, resulting in 442 Palestinian deaths and more than 1,200 injuries, according to the Health Ministry.
