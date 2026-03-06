Awqaf Abu Dhabi Signs AED 100 Million Agreement With Lulu Group International To Support“Mother Of The Nation Endowment For Orphans” Initiative

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, March 2026: The Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with LuLu Group International to develop a portfolio of commercial projects valued at AED 100 million on Awqaf Abu Dhabi endowment land, with returns supporting long-term care and improved quality of life for orphans in the UAE.

The agreement was formalised by Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director of LuLu Group International and His Excellency Fahd Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi in the presence of Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman of LuLu Group International, His Excellency Abdul Hamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of Awqaf Abu Dhabi and His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies.

Signed as part of the“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative, launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the MoU enables Awqaf Abu Dhabi to allocate endowed land for development while LuLu Group International leads project delivery and operations. Returns generated from these developments will be channelled to support the initiative's long-term objectives and help sustain and expand Awqaf Abu Dhabi's broader social and charitable programmes. The partnership reflects a forward-looking endowment model that transforms endowed assets into sustainable sources of funding for priority social initiatives, aligned with the values of the Year of the Family and broader national priorities.

“By pairing endowment assets with professional investment and operational expertise, we can convert endowed land into reliable, long-term funding for social initiatives,” said Fahd Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi.“This partnership exemplifies a modern, governance-led endowment model that preserves assets, delivers consistent returns and maximises social value across generations.”

Yusuff Ali M. A., Chairman of LuLu Group International added:“The private sector has an important role to play in supporting national priorities through responsible, impact-driven investment. We are committed to the highest standards of quality and efficiency through these projects, with a focus on delivering sustainable returns that create lasting impact for the community.”

The agreement underscores Awqaf Abu Dhabi's continued shift towards an institutional, outcomes-driven approach to endowment development, prioritising asset preservation, transparent investment practices, and measurable financial and social impact. Projects developed under the MoU will be measured against clear performance and impact metrics to ensure they meet both fiduciary and community needs.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and advances the practice of endowment (waqf), maximising social and financial impact across the community through sustainable investments and partnerships.

In addition to overseeing endowment-related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of the funds of minors, interdicted persons and others, supporting greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars focused on the governance, management and investment of endowments and minors' funds, while contributing to the evolution of endowment practices across the Emirate.