Jyotiraditya Scindia Urges Nitin Gadkari To Connect Guna Constituency Towns To Proposed Expressway

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Gwalior, March 7 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday wrote to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, requesting that major cities in his parliamentary constituency of Guna in Madhya Pradesh be connected to the proposed 'Madhya Bharat Vikas Path'.

The 'Madhya Bharat Vikas Path', also referred to as the 'Nagpur–Bhopal–Gwalior Green Corridor', is a major proposed 746-km expressway in Madhya Pradesh designed to connect Betul to Morena, passing through areas such as Bhopal and Gwalior, to enhance regional trade, tourism and logistics.

In his letter, Scindia noted that major cities in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, such as Ashoknagar, Mungaoli and Chanderi, are not directly connected to any national highway. He said that linking these cities to the proposed expressway network would not only improve transportation facilities but also generate new investment, industry and employment opportunities in the region.

He stated that improved road connectivity would provide a new impetus to economic activity in the Gwalior–Chambal division and surrounding areas, enabling the region to embark on a new path of development.

The proposed Madhya Bharat Vikas Path is currently in the preliminary survey phase, which is expected to be completed in the next four to five months. The survey is also examining the possibility of connecting Chanderi, Ashoknagar and Mungaoli to this corridor.

Scindia said that the 'Madhya Bharat Vikas Path' is a crucial component of the new expressway network proposed in the state under the Government of India's 'Vision 2047'.

This approximately 746-km-long corridor will begin in Morena, extend through the Gwalior–Chambal region and continue to Nagpur. It will not only facilitate travel between major cities but also provide improved connectivity to important tourist destinations such as Chanderi and Orchha. The corridor is also expected to strengthen connectivity between Nagpur and Hyderabad.

Scindia stated that in order to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Developed India', the proposed new expressways in Madhya Pradesh -- such as the Narmada Pragati Path, Vindhya Expressway and Malwa–Nimar Vikas Path -- will provide new impetus to the state's economic and social progress.

He expressed confidence that the implementation of these projects would accelerate infrastructure development in Madhya Pradesh and provide better connectivity, investment and employment opportunities to citizens of the region.