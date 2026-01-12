Bitmine Boosts Ethereum Treasury With 24,000 ETH, Surpassing 4.1M Tokens

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum Holdings Surge as Strategic Shareholder Approves Further Expansion

Bitmine Immersion Technologies has significantly increased its Ethereum holdings over the past week while seeking shareholder approval to bolster its crypto treasury and staking operations. This move underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its position within the expanding digital asset landscape and highlights its strategic focus on Ethereum as a core asset.



Bitmine acquired an additional 24,266 ETH, raising its total holdings to approximately 4.17 million ETH, representing 3.4% of the circulating supply.

The company's overall crypto and cash holdings now total around $14 billion, including nearly $1 billion in cash, 193 Bitcoin, and a $23 million stake in Eightco Holdings.

Staking activity has expanded with approximately 1.26 million ETH currently staked-an increase of nearly 600,000 ETH from the prior week-as the company develops its own staking platform slated for launch in 2026. Shareholder approval for an increase in authorized shares is under consideration, a move deemed essential by CEO Tom Lee to facilitate ongoing acquisitions and strategic growth.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Ethereum, Bitcoin

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Negative, as ETH declined by 3.3% over the past week, likely influenced by broader market volatility.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The company's strategic moves and increased holdings suggest long-term confidence, despite short-term price declines.

Market context: The expansion of crypto treasury holdings by firms like Bitmine reflects the growing institutionalization of digital assets amid fluctuating market conditions.

Recently, Bitmine announced that it had purchased an additional 24,266 ETH during the past week, bringing its total Ether holdings to approximately 4.17 million tokens, amounting to roughly 3.4% of the circulating supply. This positions the firm as one of the largest Ether treasury holders globally, surpassing other notable entities like Sharplink and The Ether Machine. The company's strategic emphasis on accumulating and staking ETH aligns with its broader goal of cementing its role in the evolving decentralized finance ecosystem.

Beyond ETH, Bitmine's total holdings encompass about $14 billion in combined assets, including nearly $1 billion in cash and a stake in Eightco Holdings. Its staking activities have also intensified, with nearly 1.26 million ETH currently locked in staking contracts, an increase of 596,864 ETH compared to the previous week. The company is developing its own staking platform, expected to launch by early 2026, which will further support its blockchain infrastructure ambitions.

Meanwhile, the company's leadership is actively seeking shareholder approval to increase authorized shares, a move deemed vital to sustain its acquiring strategy. CEO Tom Lee emphasized that without additional share authorization, the company's capacity to continue expanding its Ethereum holdings could be constrained. Despite short-term market dips, as evidenced by ETH's recent 3.3% decline, investor optimism remains high due to Bitmine's strategic positioning and operational growth.

Overall, Bitmine's aggressive accumulation and staking of Ethereum, combined with strategic corporate governance initiatives, reflect a forward-looking approach that could influence the broader crypto treasury landscape in the coming years.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.