Expat In Legal Trouble For 'Abusing' Omani Currency In Viral Video

An Asian expat got into legal trouble in Oman after a video of hers went viral on social media.

In the clip, the woman has kept Omani riyal notes under a tap in a washroom sink, with a caption: "POV: How my family think I make money abroad".

Recommended For You UAE: Dh5-million fund announced for social media creators focused on family content

The Sultanate's General Directorate of Investigations and Criminal Research said it is taking legal action against an the woman on charges of abusing and disparaging the Omani currency.

The case has been referred for legal action in accordance with applicable procedures, the statement by the Royal Oman Police added, warning that misuse of social media platforms does not exempt individuals from accountability.

In Oman, the law requires the public to respect the national currency, and any form of defacement, or misuse of banknotes and coins is a punishable crime.

The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has specifically warned the public against a number of actions, which fall under the penalty of the law. This includes affixing seals or writing on banknotes; misusing or damaging the currency, such as crumpling or throwing it; manufacturing or selling items like garlands, wreaths, or arches made of national currency.

Such actions are considered offenses as the currency contains and represents national symbols. Individuals found guilty of these offenses can face legal action, including jail time.