EUR/GBP Forecast Today 12/01: Struggles With Gains (Video)
We are sitting just above the crucial 200-day EMA at the 0.8650 level. So, if we were to break down below there, I think that would rush in the next wave of selling down to the 0.86 level and then eventually 0.8450. This would more likely be a situation where it isn't necessarily pound strength, but euro weakness as far as I can tell.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we were to break to the upside, it is really not until we clear 0.8750 that I feel bullish about this market. I think this is a downtrend waiting to happen. And if you need any more confirmation, just look at how these two currencies perform against the US Dollar. It is most certainly a better time for the British Pound at the moment, and I think that plays out here as well.Ready to trade our daily forecast and analysis? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers UK to check out.
