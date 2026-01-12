Hang Lung Enters The Next Phase In Its Sustainability Journey With Ambitious New Targets

HONG KONG SAR and SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 January 2026 – Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) (“Hang Lung” or the“Company”) today announces a new phase in its sustainability journey, unveiling 20 refreshed 2030 targets that build on its success in achieving its 25 x 25 Sustainability Targets.

Launched in 2021, the 25 x 25 targets defined Hang Lung's agenda to the end of 2025 across four priorities: Climate Resilience, Resource Management, Wellbeing, and Sustainable Transactions. The Company has achieved its earlier ambitions, and exceeded targets related to greenhouse gas emissions reduction, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. Establishing such a concrete and robust set of targets also helped the Company develop practices in sustainability innovation and continual improvement.

Building on this success, now with expanded data, greater organizational maturity, and heightened ambition, Hang Lung's refreshed 2030 targets reflect its position as an industry leader in sustainability.

The 20 targets for 2030 continue to be organized under the four priorities that define Hang Lung's approach to sustainability, including the below highlights:



Climate Resilience: Among the first real estate companies in Asia to have near- and long-term targets fully aligned with the Science Based Target initiative's Buildings Criteria and its emission reduction pathway (1.5°C). Also, Hang Lung is the first real estate company in Asia to establish a Climate Value-at-Risk target.

Resource Management: The first real estate company in Asia to formulate a target for biodiversity net gain (10%) on all new development projects and major renovations, supporting urban ecosystems and enhancing green spaces.

Wellbeing: Generate at least HK$40 million in social value through community investments. Sustainable Transactions: Collaborate with tenants representing 25% of our leased floor area through our sustainability partnerships program.

Collaboration across the value chain remains central to Hang Lung's approach, extending beyond traditional metrics. Hang Lung aims to partner with suppliers and tenants through quantifiable targets to drive progress upstream and downstream. In addition, the Company is committed to supporting innovation in standards development to facilitate impactful sustainability initiatives across sectors and jurisdictions.

Mr. Adriel Chan, Chair of Hang Lung Properties and Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee, commented:“We are excited to embark on this next phase of our sustainability journey, reflecting Hang Lung's growing role not just as a leader in sustainability action, but also in sustainability thought leadership. By working closely with partners across our value chain, we are confident that we can deliver on these commitments and continue to foster excellence in sustainable development in Asia.”

Mr. John Haffner, Deputy Director – Sustainability, added:“Over the past several years, we have seen how ambitious targets focus our efforts and help develop a culture of innovation. Building on our achievements and lessons learned, our 2030 targets are sharper and more data-driven, and will help us achieve greater impact in our communities.”

Full details of the 25 x 25 wrap-up and the new 2030 targets will be shared in Hang Lung's 2025 Sustainability Report to be released in March. The report will provide further insights into the Company's achievements, lessons learned, and emerging plans to support the refreshed 2030 targets, inviting partners and the wider public to join forces in shaping a sustainable future.

Appendix

Overview of 2030 Sustainability Goals and Targets