Sybiha: Leading Ukrainian Defense Companies Joined Talks With Norwegian FM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated this at a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide in Kyiv on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

He noted that during today's negotiations, the sides have already discussed and will continue discussing the cooperation priorities for this year and the implementation of joint projects.

"We plan to boost investment potential and mutually beneficial partnership, especially in the areas of security, defense, and technology. Ukraine and Norway already have a number of joint defense projects, and today leading Ukrainian defense companies took part in our discussions," Sybiha said.

Norway allocates $400M to support Ukraine

He added that mutually beneficial cooperation between Norwegian and Ukrainian companies has great potential and makes both countries stronger.

Sybiha also said that the negotiations addressed strengthening Ukraine's air defense as part of the European air shield – both on a bilateral basis and with the involvement of other partners.

"We also discussed, separately and in detail, the strengthening of sanctions pressure on the aggressor. [...] We exchanged views on a wide range of issues on the international agenda. Of course, we will continue to discuss developments in Iran and Venezuela, as well as the seizure of tankers from Russia's shadow fleet. We are working together to counter Russia across all regions," Sybiha said.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide is visiting Kyiv on Monday.