Global Catheters Market Size To Hit USD 55.58 Billion By 2033, Driven By Rising Cardiovascular And Urological Procedures SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the global Catheters Market size was valued at USD 29.17 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 55.58 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.41% during 2026–2033, driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures worldwide.

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and urological disorders remains a primary growth catalyst, as catheters play a critical role in diagnostic, interventional, and therapeutic procedures. The growing aging population, coupled with higher hospitalization rates and technological advancements in catheter design, is further supporting sustained global demand.









North America continues to dominate the market, with the United States leading regional growth. The U.S. catheters market was valued at USD 8.57 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 15.82 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.37%. Strong healthcare infrastructure, high procedure volumes, and early adoption of advanced catheter technologies contribute significantly to regional market strength.

However, market expansion faces notable challenges, particularly catheter-associated infections (CAIs) and the rising threat of antibiotic resistance. These concerns are prompting stricter regulatory scrutiny and increasing the need for infection-resistant materials and improved safety protocols, which may restrain adoption rates in certain healthcare settings.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Cardiovascular Catheters is the largest segment with a market share of 38.25% in 2025E supported by more than 40 million annual cardiovascular catheterization procedures globally, including angiography and angioplasty. Urological Catheters is the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 8.65% with over 5 million chronic urinary retention patients depending on long-term catheterization worldwide.

By Material

PVC Catheters is the largest contributor in 2025E with a share of 34.10% as cost-effective PVC and hospital usage is common in short-term procedures. Silicone Catheters grows at fastest CAGR of 8.89% as silicone constructions may reduce infectious complications by as much as 30% versus PVC, and are becoming the material of choice for long-term use among the elderly and immune compromised patient populations globally.

By Application

Cardiovascular Procedures is the largest segment with 39.50% in 2025E in conjunction with the global burden of heart disease, accounting for 18 million deaths each year. Urology Procedures grows the fastest at CAGR of 8.74% as they are the most rapidly increasing in demand, performing on over 400 million cases of worldwide urinary incontinence.

By End User

Hospitals account for the largest share of 55.30% in 2025E delivering millions of catheter-based therapies every year through high tech sites and practitioners. Homecare Settings is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.12%. Increased focus on outpatient care, the search for cost savings, and patient comfort is spurring a huge increase in home catheter use.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies lead with a 48.75% share in 2025E as most catheter-based procedures occur within inpatient settings, and devices are sold directly to healthcare providers. Online Pharmacies is the fastest growing segment at CAGR 9.34% driven by digital uptake and patient preference for confidential purchasing.

Key Catheters Market Segments

By Product Type



Cardiovascular Catheters

Urological Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Gastroenterology Catheters

Specialty Catheters Others

By Material



PVC Catheters

Silicone Catheters

Polyurethane Catheters Others

By Application



Cardiovascular Procedures

Urology Procedures

Neurovascular Procedures

Gastroenterology Procedures Others

By End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics Homecare Settings

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the catheters market with a 38.05% share in 2025E, driven by high adoption of catheter-based diagnostics and interventions. In the U.S. alone, over 7 million cardiovascular catheterization procedures are done on an annual basis, contributing to its dominance.

The Asia Pacific catheters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.23%, making it the fastest growing region globally. Growth in demand is driven by over 12 million cardiovascular catheterization procedures performed a year in China, India and Japan.

Recent Developments:



In March 2025, Edwards Lifesciences received CE Mark approval for its SAPIEN M3 system, the first transfemoral transcatheter mitral valve replacement therapy for patients unsuitable for surgery or repair. In June 2025, Medtronic advanced its APOLLO trial evaluating the Intrepid TMVR device, enrolling over 2,500 patients with severe symptomatic mitral regurgitation.

