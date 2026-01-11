403
N. Korea Demands Seoul Provide Thorough Drone Explanation
(MENAFN) Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has demanded Seoul provide a comprehensive explanation for recent unmanned aerial vehicle operations, insisting that UAVs launched from South Korean territory indisputably violated Pyongyang's sovereign airspace.
The vice department director on the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea issued her remarks following South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back's dismissal of North Korea's claims that Seoul's armed forces were behind two distinct drone intrusions.
"Fortunately, the ROK's (South Korea) military expressed an official stand that it was not done by itself and that it has no intention to provoke or irritate us," Kim said in a statement released by media.
"But a detailed explanation should be made about the actual case of a drone that crossed the southern border of our republic from the ROK," said Kim.
She expressed individual commendation for South Korea's defense ministry, noting that it "took a wise choice" by formally declaring it had no intention of provoking North Korea when denying the allegations.
"Clear is just the fact that the drone from the ROK violated the airspace of our country," she said. "If the ROK opts for provocation against us again in the future, it will never be able to deal with the terrible consequences to be entailed by it."
Kim additionally claimed that imagery retrieved from the UAVs explicitly showed a uranium mining facility, the presently inactive inter-Korean collaborative industrial zone in Kaesong, and North Korean frontier security installations, while insisting on an "explanation" from Seoul.
"If they brand it as a deed of a civilian organization and then try to assert a theory that it is not an infringement upon the sovereignty, they will see a lot of UAVs by the DPRK's (North Korea's) civilian organizations," Kim warned.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung directed an inquiry Saturday into the drone penetration into North Korea, according to Seoul-based media.
