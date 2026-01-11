403
Iran’s internet gets cut for two-days as nationwide shutdown continues
(MENAFN) Iran has effectively been cut off from the internet for a second straight day, with monitoring data indicating that access across the country has been unavailable for 48 hours. Observers tracking connectivity reported that the shutdown continues without interruption, stating that the nationwide restriction "remains firmly in place," and that the country "has now been offline for 48 hours."
The communications blackout comes as Iran continues to experience widespread unrest.
Protests began late last month on Dec. 28 in the area surrounding Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, triggered by the rapid fall of the national currency and worsening economic hardship. Since then, demonstrations have expanded well beyond the capital, reaching multiple cities across the country.
No official figures have been released regarding casualties or arrests linked to the unrest.
However, independent counts indicate that at least 65 people have been killed, while more than 2,300 others have been taken into custody as authorities move to suppress the protests.
