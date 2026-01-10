GOLDFEST 2026 Marks 50 Years Of Indo-Japan Friendship In Gujarat

The Indo-Japan Friendship Association of Gujarat (IJFA) on Saturday inaugurated GOLDFEST 2026, marking 50 years of Indo-Japan friendship.

The five-day cultural celebration is being held from January 10 to 14, 2026, as part of IJFA's Golden Jubilee commemorations.

Kite Exhibition and Sister City Celebrations

As per the statement, the festival was inaugurated with the opening of "Patang-O-Dori", a grand Japanese kite exhibition, at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA). The exhibition was inaugurated by Megumi Shimada, Consul for Cultural Affairs, Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai, in the presence of the Honorary Consul of Japan in Ahmedabad, Mukesh Patel, Japanese dignitaries and senior officials.

GOLDFEST 2026 also commemorates the first anniversary of the Hamamatsu-Ahmedabad Sister City relationship and the Shizuoka Prefecture-Gujarat Sister State partnership. Delegations from Shizuoka and Hamamatsu are participating in the festival, bringing Japanese kites, music and traditional matcha culture to the centre stage.

'Patang-O-Dori': A Shared Heritage

The "Patang-O-Dori" exhibition highlights the shared kite-flying heritage of Hamamatsu, Japan's kite-flying capital, and Ahmedabad, known for its iconic Uttarayan celebrations.

The exhibition features colourful Japanese kites, traditional lanterns gifted by the City of Hamamatsu, and narratives tracing the evolution of kite-flying traditions in both cultures.

On the occasion, Megumi Shimada, Consul for Cultural Affairs, Japan, told the media that she was present to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of the Indo-Japan Friendship Association and one year anniversary of Ahmedabad and Hamamatsu city

As per the statement, the exhibition will be open to the public on January 11 and 12, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Reinforcing a 'Special Strategic Partnership'

With the theme "Kem Chhe - Konnichiwa", GOLDFEST 2026 aims to strengthen cultural bonds through art, music and cuisine, reinforcing Gujarat's long-standing reputation as the "Mini-Japan of India."

India and Japan share a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership', the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted in a statement.

It noted that the friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)