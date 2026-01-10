Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Youth Minister To Attend 49Th Arab Youth And Sports Ministers Council Meetings In Cairo


2026-01-10 03:04:23
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan 10 (Petra) - Minister of Youth Raed Adwan, who also serves as Vice President of the Executive Bureau of the Arab Youth and Sports Ministers Council, will participate in the 49th session of the council, starting Sunday at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.
According to a statement by the Ministry of Youth on Saturday, Adwan will chair the youth technical committee meeting on Sunday to discuss programs and issues targeting Arab youth.
He will also attend the executive bureau meeting and the main session of the 49th council on Tuesday to explore ways to strengthen Arab cooperation in youth and sports sectors.
On the sidelines of the meetings, Adwan will meet with the Egyptian and Lebanese ministers of youth and sports, as well as the UNFPA resident representative, to discuss the "Youth, Peace, and Security" agenda.
Earlier on Saturday, Adwan participated in the third edition of the "Youth and Sports Workers Forum" organized by Egypt's Ministry of Youth and Sports, attended by a Jordanian youth delegation and several Arab delegations.
The Jordanian delegation includes Ministry of Youth Secretary-General Mazen Abu Baqar and Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs Saif Ajaj.

Jordan News Agency

