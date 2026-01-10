How Dubai's Nightlife Is Expanding To Include Families, Day-Time Beach Activities

Dubai is slowly changing the way it hosts music and cultural events. Instead of only late-night concerts in closed venues, the city is seeing more festivals that start in the afternoon and continue into the night, mixing music with food, wellness, and family-friendly activities.

That shift is visible at Barasti Beach, where the Beach Vibe Festival is being held on January 10. The event runs for 12 hours, from 3pm to 3am, and is designed as a relaxed beach experience rather than a typical nightclub-style concert.

Industry professionals said that this reflects a change in how people in Dubai want to spend their time. Many residents and visitors are looking for events that offer more than just music, but a place where families, friends and different age groups can come together.

The festival is organised by Zenith SoundRoom and is headlined by Dutch DJ and producer Maddix, who is performing in the UAE. Along with music, the program includes beach activities, yoga sessions, markets, food stalls and areas for children.

Malik Raihan, founder of Zenith SoundRoom, said the aim was to move away from the usual nightlife model.“Most events in Dubai start very late and are meant only for adults,” he said.“We wanted something that starts during the day and grows into the night, where music, families, food and culture can exist together.”

He said people now prefer events they can attend for a few hours or spend the whole day at.“You can come in the afternoon, enjoy the beach and activities, and stay on as the music builds later in the night,” he said.

Ozman Rahman, a freelance event organiser said Dubai's music scene has changed over the past decade.“Earlier, most big events were large concerts or luxury club shows. Now, beach-style music and lifestyle events are more popular because they suit Dubai's tourism and outdoor culture.”

Rahman said crowds have also become more mixed.“You see people who grew up in the 1990s attending because of the music they know, but younger people and families are coming too,” he said.“Many venues are more open now, and concerts are no longer limited to adults only.”

Tour operators also said that music festivals are also driving travel into the UAE. Subair Thekepurathvalappil from Wisefox Tourism said many people are flying to Dubai just to attend concerts.“We see visitors coming from India, China, Pakistan, Russia, and countries in the Caucasus. For many fans, travelling to Europe or the US to watch their favourite artists is difficult or expensive. The UAE is easier because of visa access and good flight connections.”

He added that many visitors stay only a few days.“People come for the concert and combine it with a short holiday,” he said.

Organisers said that the beach venues play a big role in this shift. Raihan said open locations like Barasti Beach feel more natural and social.“Music on the beach changes how people experience events,” he said.

With more international artists choosing Dubai and organisers trying new formats, the city is building a stronger festival culture. Instead of being known only for nightlife or one-off concerts, Dubai is becoming a place where music, culture and lifestyle come together throughout the year.