The Hidden Health Risks Of Bottled Water

MENAFN - The Conversation) Growing mistrust of tap water has helped turn bottled water into a global staple, even in countries where public supplies are among the most rigorously tested. Marketing has positioned bottled water as purer, healthier and more convenient, but the scientific evidence tells a different story.

This perception of purity is central to bottled water's appeal, yet studies show the product often brings its own set of risks for both health and the environment.

A 2025 study suggested that bottled water may not be as safe as many people assume. Tests on water sold in refillable jugs and plastic bottles found high levels of bacterial contamination.

The findings add to a growing body of research suggesting that in many places tap water is not only safe but often more tightly regulated and reliably monitored than bottled alternatives.

In most developed countries, tap water is held to stricter legal and testing standards than bottled water. Public supplies are monitored daily for bacteria, heavy metals and pesticides. In the UK, the Drinking Water Inspectorate publishes results openly. In the US, water suppliers must meet the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations overseen by the Environmental Protection Agency. Across Europe, water quality is governed by the EU Drinking Water Directive.

Bottled water, by contrast, is regulated as a packaged food product. It is tested less frequently and manufacturers are not required to publish detailed quality information.

Research has identified contaminants in bottled water, including microplastics, chemical residues and bacteria. A 2024 study detected tens of thousands of plastic particles per litre in some products. Other research suggests that bottled water often contains higher concentrations of microplastics than tap water, with potential links to inflammation, hormone disruption and the build-up of particles in human organs.

Plastic bottles break down into microplastics, and even smaller nanoplastics, over time. IgnacioFPV/Shutterstock

Plastic bottles can also leach chemicals such as antimony, phthalates and bisphenol analogues. Antimony is a catalyst used to make PET bottles, and PET is the most common plastic used for single-use drinks. Phthalates are plasticisers that keep plastics flexible. Bisphenol analogues such as BPS or BPF are close relatives of BPA, a chemical used to harden some plastics and to line food and drink cans. These substances can migrate into the water, especially when bottles sit in warm environments such as cars, delivery vans or direct sunlight.

Scientists are concerned because some of these compounds can act as endocrine disruptors, meaning they may interfere with the body's hormone systems. High exposure to certain phthalates and bisphenols has been linked to effects on reproductive health, metabolism and development, although levels found in bottled water are generally low and the long-term risks are still unclear. Researchers are now exploring what repeated, chronic exposure might mean over time, particularly as bottled water consumption continues to rise worldwide.

Bottled water is not sterile. Once opened, microorganisms can multiply quickly. A half-finished bottle left in a warm car can become an ideal environment for microbial growth. Reusing single-use bottles also introduces bacteria from saliva and the wider environment.

Tap water generally contains beneficial minerals, a point well documented in public health research. In the UK and other countries, fluoride is added to some supplies to prevent tooth decay. Bottled water varies widely in mineral content, and studies suggest that children who drink bottled water more frequently have higher rates of dental caries.

How green is your bottle?

Drinking too much bottled water is also hard on the planet. Global consumption is so high that around one million plastic bottles are purchased every minute.

Danish water technology company Aquaporin estimates that producing a litre of bottled water can require up to two thousand times more energy than supplying a litre of tap water. The carbon footprint is higher too, averaging around eighty grams of carbon dioxide per litre once bottling, transport and cooling are included.

Plastic bottles are a major source of beach pollution. Venturing wild/Shutterstock

The bottled water debate cannot be separated from the wider pressures facing global water supplies. Access to clean drinking water remains an urgent challenge worldwide. Climate change, rapid urbanisation, industrial pollution and population growth are straining freshwater resources. Unesco warns that more than two billion people already live in regions experiencing high water stress.

To offer alternatives to bottled water, I am working with a team of researchers on Solar2Water, a portable solar-powered device that generates clean drinking water directly from the air.

The system is decentralised, producing water at the point of use rather than relying on long pipelines or large treatment plants. Producing water locally helps reduce reliance on single-use plastics and eases demand on municipal systems.

As pressure on infrastructure grows, decentralised systems that produce clean drinking water at the point of use can complement existing networks. They strengthen resilience during climate shocks, reduce dependence on single-use plastics and provide options for communities where trust in tap water has been damaged.

Bottled water remains essential during emergencies or where tap water is genuinely unsafe. But in most developed countries it is neither safer nor cleaner than tap water. As climate change and pollution reshape water access, understanding the real differences between bottled and tap water matters more than ever.