One In Four Afghan Returnees Lacks Shelter: IOM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that only 11 percent of returning Afghan migrants have jobs, leaving the majority without income.

The organization stated on Sunday on its social media platform X that one in four returnees does not have access to adequate shelter, highlighting severe housing shortages across the country.

More than half of the returnees do not possess official identification or essential documents, restricting their access to government services, banking, education, and employment.

Many returnees also face limited access to basic services, livelihoods, and support mechanisms, IOM added.

The UN reported in late December that Afghanistan's unemployment rate stands at 75 percent, exacerbating the challenges faced by returning migrants.

Over 90 percent of Afghanistan's population lives below the poverty line, with falling per capita income, declining GDP, and reduced humanitarian aid driving widespread poverty.

Without targeted support, experts warn that the combination of unemployment, poverty, and lack of documentation will continue to hinder the reintegration of millions of Afghan returnees.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram