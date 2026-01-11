Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
One In Four Afghan Returnees Lacks Shelter: IOM

One In Four Afghan Returnees Lacks Shelter: IOM


2026-01-11 03:12:09
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Around 2.4 million Afghan migrants returning from neighboring countries struggle with unemployment, inadequate shelter, and limited access to essential services, IOM says.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that only 11 percent of returning Afghan migrants have jobs, leaving the majority without income.

The organization stated on Sunday on its social media platform X that one in four returnees does not have access to adequate shelter, highlighting severe housing shortages across the country.

More than half of the returnees do not possess official identification or essential documents, restricting their access to government services, banking, education, and employment.

Many returnees also face limited access to basic services, livelihoods, and support mechanisms, IOM added.

The UN reported in late December that Afghanistan's unemployment rate stands at 75 percent, exacerbating the challenges faced by returning migrants.

Over 90 percent of Afghanistan's population lives below the poverty line, with falling per capita income, declining GDP, and reduced humanitarian aid driving widespread poverty.

Without targeted support, experts warn that the combination of unemployment, poverty, and lack of documentation will continue to hinder the reintegration of millions of Afghan returnees.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN11012026000228011069ID1110584101



Khaama Press

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search