Suspected Pakistan Drones Spotted Over Several Forward Areas Along LOC, IB: Report

A movement of suspected drones was observed in a number of forward areas along the International Border (IB) and Line of Contro (LoC) in Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, as per a report by PTI.

The flying objects came from the Pakistan side of the border and returned home after hovering over Indian territory for a few minutes, the news agency said quoting security officials.

ANI also reported that Indian armed forces undertook counter-unmanned aerial systems measures, after which the drones went back.

An on-ground search operation has also been launched after the suspected drone activity was noticed.

Army troops who were guarding the Nowshera sector along the LoC in J&K's Rajouri fired using medium and light machine guns when the observed drone movement over Gania-Kalsian village at around 6:35 pm, as per the report.

At the same time, another drone was observed at Khabbar village in Teryath in Rajouri. Officials said that this flying object, which had blinking lights, had come from the direction of Dharmsal village in Kalakote, and then moved forward towards Bharakh.

Another such object, which also had blinking lights, was seen hovering over Chak Babral for several minutes at around 7:15 pm.

Another similar object was seen moving from Tain towards Topa in Mankote sector, which is also located along the LoC in Poonch. This happened at 6:25 pm.

This drone activity on Sunday happed a couple of days after an arms consignment was recovered by security forces in Paloora village, which falls in the area of Ghagwalm near the IB, in Samba district. In the consignment there were two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds, as well as a grenade.