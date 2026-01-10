US Voices Support For Iranian Protesters Amid Escalating Unrest

MENAFN - AzerNews) The official Washington has sent a message of support to protesters in Iran. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the Iranian people in a post on his X account, saying,“The United States stands with the brave people of Iran,”reports, citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump described the situation in Iran as highly complex, noting that the central government has already lost control over several cities, a scenario that would have seemed unimaginable just days ago.

Trump also reiterated that the United States would respond strongly if violence is used against the protesters.

The unrest began in late December of last year due to the sharp depreciation of Iran's national currency, the rial, high inflation, and other economic problems. Reports indicate that there have been casualties among the protesters.