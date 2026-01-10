Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Voices Support For Iranian Protesters Amid Escalating Unrest

US Voices Support For Iranian Protesters Amid Escalating Unrest


2026-01-10 10:05:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The official Washington has sent a message of support to protesters in Iran. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the Iranian people in a post on his X account, saying,“The United States stands with the brave people of Iran,” Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump described the situation in Iran as highly complex, noting that the central government has already lost control over several cities, a scenario that would have seemed unimaginable just days ago.

Trump also reiterated that the United States would respond strongly if violence is used against the protesters.

The unrest began in late December of last year due to the sharp depreciation of Iran's national currency, the rial, high inflation, and other economic problems. Reports indicate that there have been casualties among the protesters.

MENAFN10012026000195011045ID1110581025



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search