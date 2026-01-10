The Armani Group And Mohamed Alabbar's Symphony Global Announce Worldwide Joint Venture To Develop Future Armani Hotels & Resorts

Building on the Success of the Armani Hotel Dubai and Armani Hotel Milano, the Partnership enters a New Phase with Worldwide Exclusivity

Milan / Dubai - January 9th, 2026 - The Armani Group announces a new joint venture with Symphony Global LLC, the private investment company of Mohamed Alabbar, to develop a portfolio of Armani Hotels & Resorts in select international destinations.

The agreement provides worldwide exclusivity for the development of Armani Hotels & Resorts, complementing existing projects that underline the Group's established presence in the hospitality sector.

The joint venture will be based out of Milan and Dubai, reflecting the creative, strategic, and operational centers of thepartnership and reinforcing the global scope and long-term ambition of the collaboration.

The initiative represents a significant expansion of a long-standing relationship that began with the opening of the Armani Hotel Dubai and stands as one of the most ambitious design-led hospitality collaborations announced globally in recent years.

The collaboration builds on the continued success of the Armani Hotel Dubai, located in the Burj Khalifa, followed by the Armani Hotel in Milan, located in Via Manzoni, and widely acknowledged for its influence on contemporary luxuryhospitality. Since opening, the Armani Hotel has established itself as a reference point for design-driven hospitality, integrating architecture, interiors, service, and atmosphere into a cohesive experience. Its long-term commercial performance and international reputation have reinforced the strength and relevance of the Armani hospitality model, providing the foundation for this new phase of global expansion.

The business idea, shared personally with Mr. Armani, was for the development of two distinct models of hotels: theArmani Hotel luxury model, for the established pure luxury hotels, such as those already operating in Milan and Dubai;and the Armani Hotel lifestyle model - always luxury, but with a younger, lifestyle feel. This would better serve the new generations of tourists, especially in 'new' continents, and with the ambition of responding to growing global demand for high-end hospitality.

The joint venture is for a contractual term of 20 years, plus a 10-year renewal period. It will follow a highly selective development strategy, focusing on hotels that meet the most demanding criteria for location, design quality, and luxury hospitality services.

“This joint venture builds on a partnership that has already proven its strength over time,” said Giuseppe Marsocci, Chief Executive Officer of the Armani Group.“The success of the Armani Hotel Dubai and the Armani Hotel Milano, together with the forthcoming Armani Hotel in Diriyah Gate, Riyadh (planned for 2027), clearly demonstrates how our design philosophy and approach to hospitality resonate with today's global luxury customer. This new reinforcedpartnership will allow us to further develop our vision in hospitality and lifestyle, guided by shared values of excellence, timelessness, respect for our clients, and a refined customer experience that feels both intuitive and enduring, the consolidation of our established collaboration with Mohamed Alabbar is part of long-term partnerships that have always characterized our company and the 'Armani' business model, such as the ones with Luxottica and L'Oral, all of them great partners with a multi-decade perspective.”

Each project will be developed as a complete lifestyle environment, with Armani involved across architecture, interiors, furnishings, materials, lighting, and service standards. While each destination will respond to its local context, all projects will reflect the core principles of the Armani aesthetic: clarity, balance, and understated elegance.

The Armani Group brings extensive experience in translating its aesthetic also into the residential and mixed-useprojects, as seen in cities including New York, Miami and London, among others. Symphony Global's development activities draw on Mohamed Alabbar's deep expertise in creating landmark destinations across the world, with projects that are widely recognized for combining commercial strength with long-term value and global appeal.

