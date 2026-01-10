Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran protests lead to death of sixty-five people

2026-01-10 06:34:20
(MENAFN) The number of people killed during ongoing demonstrations in Iran has reportedly increased to 65, according to monitoring groups cited by reports on Saturday.

According to the same accounts, the protests have continued for 13 consecutive days and have spread widely across the country. Demonstrations were recorded in 512 locations spanning 180 cities in all 31 provinces. The reported death toll includes 50 protesters, 14 members of law enforcement and security forces, and one civilian described as having links to government bodies.

Reports also indicated that dozens of individuals were injured during the unrest, while 2,311 people were detained. Most of the injuries were said to have resulted from the use of pellet shots and plastic bullets.

Authorities have not released official figures or statements regarding the number of those killed or wounded.

Iran has experienced repeated waves of public demonstrations since late December, driven largely by the sharp depreciation of the national currency and worsening economic conditions. The protests reportedly began on Dec. 28 in the area surrounding Tehran’s Grand Bazaar before spreading to multiple cities nationwide.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump commented on the situation on Friday, saying Iran is “in big trouble” as the protests expand. He noted that Washington is closely following developments and cautioned Iranian authorities against the use of lethal force.

Iranian officials, for their part, have accused the United States and Israel of inciting the unrest. They have warned that security institutions and the judiciary “will show no tolerance whatsoever toward saboteurs.”

