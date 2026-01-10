Bitcoin ETF Loses $681M In First Week Of 2026 Amid Waning Risk Appetite

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Experience First Week Outflows in 2026 Amid Macro Uncertainty

Early 2026 saw significant outflows from Bitcoin and Ether spot ETFs, reflecting cautious investor sentiment in response to macroeconomic uncertainties and evolving regulatory landscapes. Despite initial optimism, weekly withdrawals highlight the ongoing volatility and apprehension among institutional and retail investors alike.



Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded four consecutive days of net outflows, with over $681 million withdrawn during the first trading week of 2026.

Ether spot ETFs faced similar trends, ending the week with approximately $68.6 million in net outflows.

Macroeconomic factors, including geopolitical risks and shifting monetary policy expectations, are driving a risk-off sentiment across markets. Major financial institutions like Morgan Stanley are progressing with plans to launch Bitcoin and Solana ETFs, signaling ongoing institutional interest despite market turbulence.

In the initial trading week of 2026, spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced significant net outflows, shedding a total of around $681 million. According to data from SoSoValue, the decline followed four days of net withdrawals, with Wednesday alone witnessing a record outflow of $486 million. The trend reversed briefly early in the year when Bitcoin ETFs attracted inflows of $471.1 million on January 2 and $697.2 million on January 5, suggesting a volatile start to the year.

Ether spot ETFs faced a similar downward trajectory, recording a weekly net outflow of approximately $68.6 million, with total assets dropping to around $18.7 billion. This ebb in inflows and outflows reflects broader macroeconomic concerns, including geopolitical tensions, rising risks, and changing expectations regarding monetary policy. Vincent Liu, chief investment officer at Kronos Research, explained that the current risk-off environment is driven by anticipated shifts in U.S. Federal Reserve policies and an uncertain global economy. He noted,“As traders await clearer signals from upcoming CPI data and Fed guidance, risk appetite remains subdued.”

Despite the cautious market sentiment, major financial players such as Morgan Stanley have filed with the SEC to launch new spot ETFs tracking Bitcoin and Solana. This move indicates sustained institutional interest and confidence in the potential of digital assets, even amidst volatility. The filings follow Bank of America 's recent decision to allow its wealth managers to recommend exposure to multiple Bitcoin ETFs, signaling growing acceptance of regulated crypto investment vehicles.

As macroeconomic factors continue to influence investor sentiment, the crypto market's trajectory in early 2026 remains challenging to predict. However, ongoing developments from institutional giants suggest a recognition of the long-term potential of digital assets amidst short-term volatility.

