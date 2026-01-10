Dubai To Host Three-Day-Long World Of Coffee Dubai 2026 From January 18

Dhaka: Dubai will host World of Coffee Dubai 2026, a global coffee expo, at Dubai World Trade Center from January 18 to 20. DXB LIVE, in partnership with the Specialty Coffee Association, is organizing the event.

The exhibition is recognized as one of the largest and most impactful global coffee trade events, as it serves as a vital platform for collaboration, learning, and business growth.

Over three days, World of Coffee Dubai 2026 will arrange a diverse program featuring exhibitions, expert discussions, live demonstrations, competitions, and industry awards. For visitors, it will offer in-depth insights into global coffee trends, sustainability practices, innovation in brewing and roasting, and the future of specialty coffee.

The event will bring together coffee producers, roasters, traders, café owners, equipment manufacturers, and industry experts from across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It enables brands to connect with buyers, distributors, and decision-makers in one of the world's fastest-growing coffee markets.

Apart from trade and business, World of Coffee Dubai 2026 aims to engage lifestyle audiences, celebrating coffee culture through storytelling, craftsmanship, and sensory experiences.

As Dubai continues to establish its position as a global hub for international exhibitions and trade events, World of Coffee Dubai 2026 is expected to play a key role in shaping conversations around the future of the global coffee industry.

