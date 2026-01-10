403
S. Korea Rebuffs North Korea’s Accusations of Airspace Violations
(MENAFN) South Korea has categorically rejected accusations of airspace violations over North Korea, with Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-baek declaring on Saturday that claims South Korean drones breached Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) territory were "absolutely untrue," media reported.
Ahn emphasized the drone depicted in photographs disseminated by Pyongyang does not match any aircraft currently deployed by South Korea's armed forces. He underscored that executing such an operation would have been unfeasible amid heightened domestic tensions following the nation's recent emergency martial law declaration.
The defense chief confirmed that South Korea's Drone Operations Command, Ground Operations Command, and Marine Corps Command conducted zero flight training exercises on the date Pyongyang alleged the violation occurred. Ahn proposed a bilateral inquiry between Seoul and Pyongyang to resolve the disputed incident.
Media referenced South Korea's defense ministry confirming military drone operations did not take place on any dates cited by North Korean authorities.
President Lee Jae Myung has ordered a comprehensive probe into the matter, with government agencies now working to authenticate granular details surrounding the allegations.
Meanwhile, media quoted a General Staff spokesperson for the Korean People's Army stating that South Korea had once again dispatched drones into DPRK airspace during the opening days of the new year.
