403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Petro Claims Trump "Thinking of Doing Bad Things in Colombia”
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of orchestrating plans for armed intervention in Colombia, according to a Friday interview with a Spanish newspaper.
In the explosive revelation, Petro disclosed that Trump communicated direct threats during a recent telephone exchange. "Trump told me in a phone call that he was thinking of doing bad things in Colombia. The message was that they were already preparing, planning a military operation," Petro said.
The leftist Colombian head of state indicated the immediate danger may have subsided following their Wednesday conversation, though he expressed caution. "I could be mistaken," he acknowledged.
Petro drew parallels to recent events in Venezuela, expressing concerns about potential foreign-backed regime change. "Any president, anywhere in the world, can be removed if he or she does not align with certain interests," he said, referencing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by U.S. forces in Caracas last weekend.
Despite Colombia's vulnerability—Petro confirmed the nation possesses no air defense systems—he has mobilized calls for civilian opposition to potential aggression.
During their hour-long Wednesday discussion, Petro said he challenged Trump's intelligence sources. "[Trump] had only information from the opposition living in the state of Florida, where the most radical Republican wing is based. That opposition lies about our fight against drug trafficking," he said.
The Colombian leader suggested Trump proved receptive, drawing comparisons to his own experiences with misinformation and advocating for stronger bilateral dialogue.
Venezuela Crisis Deepens
Petro revealed to El Pais his relationship with Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's acting president, confirming ongoing communications since her assumption of power.
"She is under pressure from outside and from within," he said. "She has been accused of being a traitor."
This follows Trump's Saturday claim that senior American officials exercise control over Venezuela's government—an assertion Rodriguez categorically rejected, stating "no foreign agent" is running the country.
Petro emphasized national reconciliation as Rodriguez's primary objective. "If they unite and seek a political way out of the obvious problem they face, they can move forward," Petro said.
He proposed maintaining all Venezuelan political movements and implementing transitional power-sharing arrangements before conducting legitimate elections.
While Petro refused to validate Venezuela's most recent electoral outcome, he simultaneously condemned opposition figure Maria Corina Machado. "Everything she has done so far has been wrong, including awarding Trump the Nobel Prize," he said.
Petro concluded with a stark geopolitical warning about Washington's interventionist policies triggering global conflict.
"The issue is not Venezuela; the issue is China," Petro said. "The United States fears competition with China and seeks energy to compete commercially, but that will lead to war."
In the explosive revelation, Petro disclosed that Trump communicated direct threats during a recent telephone exchange. "Trump told me in a phone call that he was thinking of doing bad things in Colombia. The message was that they were already preparing, planning a military operation," Petro said.
The leftist Colombian head of state indicated the immediate danger may have subsided following their Wednesday conversation, though he expressed caution. "I could be mistaken," he acknowledged.
Petro drew parallels to recent events in Venezuela, expressing concerns about potential foreign-backed regime change. "Any president, anywhere in the world, can be removed if he or she does not align with certain interests," he said, referencing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by U.S. forces in Caracas last weekend.
Despite Colombia's vulnerability—Petro confirmed the nation possesses no air defense systems—he has mobilized calls for civilian opposition to potential aggression.
During their hour-long Wednesday discussion, Petro said he challenged Trump's intelligence sources. "[Trump] had only information from the opposition living in the state of Florida, where the most radical Republican wing is based. That opposition lies about our fight against drug trafficking," he said.
The Colombian leader suggested Trump proved receptive, drawing comparisons to his own experiences with misinformation and advocating for stronger bilateral dialogue.
Venezuela Crisis Deepens
Petro revealed to El Pais his relationship with Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's acting president, confirming ongoing communications since her assumption of power.
"She is under pressure from outside and from within," he said. "She has been accused of being a traitor."
This follows Trump's Saturday claim that senior American officials exercise control over Venezuela's government—an assertion Rodriguez categorically rejected, stating "no foreign agent" is running the country.
Petro emphasized national reconciliation as Rodriguez's primary objective. "If they unite and seek a political way out of the obvious problem they face, they can move forward," Petro said.
He proposed maintaining all Venezuelan political movements and implementing transitional power-sharing arrangements before conducting legitimate elections.
While Petro refused to validate Venezuela's most recent electoral outcome, he simultaneously condemned opposition figure Maria Corina Machado. "Everything she has done so far has been wrong, including awarding Trump the Nobel Prize," he said.
Petro concluded with a stark geopolitical warning about Washington's interventionist policies triggering global conflict.
"The issue is not Venezuela; the issue is China," Petro said. "The United States fears competition with China and seeks energy to compete commercially, but that will lead to war."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment