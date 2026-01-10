Pakistan Advises Citizens Against Travel To Iran Amid Protests, Internet Shutdown

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and exercise caution, highlighting safety risks amid escalating protests.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran until the situation in the country stabilizes, citing safety and security concerns.

In a statement released on Saturday, January 10, the ministry also advised Pakistani nationals currently in Iran to exercise extreme caution amid ongoing unrest.

The ministry instructed citizens to remain vigilant, limit unnecessary travel, and maintain regular contact with Pakistan's diplomatic missions in Iran for updates and assistance.

Protests in Iran entered their fourteenth consecutive day, initially sparked by economic grievances but expanding into wider political and social demands against the government.

Authorities have responded by imposing nationwide internet blackouts, restricting access to information and communication channels, raising concerns among international human rights organizations.

Human rights groups have criticized the Iranian government for violating citizens' freedoms, highlighting the dangers faced by protesters and ordinary residents amid the escalating unrest.

The Pakistani government's advisory reflects growing regional concern, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding its nationals while monitoring developments in Iran closely.

