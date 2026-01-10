Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
xAI to Pour Billions Into Mississippi Data Center

2026-01-10 12:54:59
(MENAFN) Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm xAI will allocate more than $20 billion to construct a massive data hub in Southaven, Mississippi, the state’s governor announced Thursday.

“The project will represent a corporate investment exceeding $20 billion and will create hundreds of permanent jobs throughout DeSoto County,” Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement.

The facility, named MACROHARDRR, will be located in Southaven, DeSoto County, close to Memphis, Tennessee. Once operational, the center is expected to boost xAI’s overall computing capacity to nearly two gigawatts.

Reeves characterized the initiative as “the largest economic development project in Mississippi’s history.”

“In addition to building rehabilitation, xAI’s substantial investment will also provide tax revenue to support public safety, health and human services, education, firefighters, police, parks and other initiatives that benefit the City of Southaven,” the statement noted.

Reeves expressed gratitude to Musk for the commitment, emphasizing that the project will generate hundreds of permanent positions, create thousands of indirect subcontracting opportunities, and contribute to tax revenues that sustain public services.

