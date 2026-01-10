Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AJet Cancels Six Tehran Flights

AJet Cancels Six Tehran Flights


2026-01-10 12:54:12
(MENAFN) Turkish budget airline AJet announced Friday that six scheduled flights to Tehran on Friday and Saturday have been called off.

"Due to regional developments in Iran, a total of 6 flights scheduled for Friday, January 9 and Saturday, January 10 to Tehran have been cancelled. Our passengers are being informed about the current status of the flights," AJet stated.

Since late December, Iran has witnessed waves of demonstrations triggered by the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. The protests began on Dec. 28 near Tehran’s Grand Bazaar and later spread to multiple cities nationwide.

Authorities in Iran have not issued official figures on casualties. However, on Thursday, a news agency reported that 2,277 individuals had been detained, dozens injured, and 42 people killed, including eight members of the security forces.

MENAFN10012026000045017167ID1110580041



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search