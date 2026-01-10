403
AJet Cancels Six Tehran Flights
(MENAFN) Turkish budget airline AJet announced Friday that six scheduled flights to Tehran on Friday and Saturday have been called off.
"Due to regional developments in Iran, a total of 6 flights scheduled for Friday, January 9 and Saturday, January 10 to Tehran have been cancelled. Our passengers are being informed about the current status of the flights," AJet stated.
Since late December, Iran has witnessed waves of demonstrations triggered by the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. The protests began on Dec. 28 near Tehran’s Grand Bazaar and later spread to multiple cities nationwide.
Authorities in Iran have not issued official figures on casualties. However, on Thursday, a news agency reported that 2,277 individuals had been detained, dozens injured, and 42 people killed, including eight members of the security forces.
