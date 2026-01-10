403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pope Leo XIV Warns of Rising Global Conflicts
(MENAFN) On Friday, Pope Leo XIV cautioned that “war is back in vogue,” voicing alarm over the weakening of the international rules-based order while addressing current crises in Gaza, Venezuela, and Ukraine.
“A zeal for war is spreading,” he declared in remarks to diplomats accredited to the Holy See. “The principle established after the Second World War, which prohibited nations from using force to violate the borders of others, has been completely undermined.”
He noted that dialogue and negotiation are increasingly being replaced by what he termed “diplomacy based on force.”
“Peace is sought through weapons as a condition for asserting one’s own dominion,” he warned, stressing that such a path “gravely threatens the rule of law, which is the foundation of all peaceful civil coexistence.”
The pontiff expressed concern over escalating tensions in the Americas, urging nonviolent resolutions.
“I renew my appeal to respect the will of the Venezuelan people, and to safeguard the human and civil rights of all, ensuring a future of stability and concord,” he said.
Addressing the Middle East, Pope Leo XIV described a “serious humanitarian crisis” persisting in Gaza despite the October ceasefire, and reiterated the importance of ensuring Palestinians “a future of lasting peace and justice.”
He also condemned intensifying violence against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank, affirming that the Palestinian population “has the right to live in peace in its own land.”
“A zeal for war is spreading,” he declared in remarks to diplomats accredited to the Holy See. “The principle established after the Second World War, which prohibited nations from using force to violate the borders of others, has been completely undermined.”
He noted that dialogue and negotiation are increasingly being replaced by what he termed “diplomacy based on force.”
“Peace is sought through weapons as a condition for asserting one’s own dominion,” he warned, stressing that such a path “gravely threatens the rule of law, which is the foundation of all peaceful civil coexistence.”
The pontiff expressed concern over escalating tensions in the Americas, urging nonviolent resolutions.
“I renew my appeal to respect the will of the Venezuelan people, and to safeguard the human and civil rights of all, ensuring a future of stability and concord,” he said.
Addressing the Middle East, Pope Leo XIV described a “serious humanitarian crisis” persisting in Gaza despite the October ceasefire, and reiterated the importance of ensuring Palestinians “a future of lasting peace and justice.”
He also condemned intensifying violence against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank, affirming that the Palestinian population “has the right to live in peace in its own land.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment