Dragonfly Predicts Stablecoin Card Adoption To Surge By 2026

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Stablecoins and Crypto-Enabled Payment Cards Poised to Transform Global Payments by 2026

Industry experts project that stablecoin-powered payment cards will emerge as one of the most influential trends in the cryptocurrency space by 2026. These innovations aim to blend the benefits of blockchain technology with the familiar payment experiences consumers rely on, potentially revolutionizing how digital currencies integrate into everyday transactions.



Stablecoin payment cards are experiencing rapid growth worldwide, supported by significant funding rounds.

Platforms like Rain facilitate seamless use of major stablecoins across diverse blockchain networks, enhancing global payment capabilities.

Experts highlight that these solutions enable near-invisible crypto integration, offering instant transactions with traditional fiat equivalents. Regulatory developments in the US, Canada, and the UK are accelerating the integration of stablecoins into mainstream finance.

Crypto firms and investors see stablecoins as a pivotal element in the future of payments

Several industry leaders emphasize that stablecoins are becoming integral to the evolving global financial infrastructure. Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner at crypto-focused venture capital firm Dragonfly, observed that stablecoin cards are expanding rapidly around the world. This growth has been underscored by a recent funding round where Rain, a stablecoin payment platform, raised $250 million, valuing the company at nearly $2 billion.

Rain's platform supports multiple stablecoins, including Tether (USDT) and USDC, across blockchain networks such as Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and Stellar. The company has seen a 30-fold increase in active card users and a near 40-fold jump in annualized payment volume in 2025, marking it as one of the fastest-growing fintech firms globally.

These solutions promise seamless user experiences, obscuring the complexity of blockchain technology behind simple, fiat-like transactions. Qureshi noted,“They don't even know that it's crypto under the hood. All they know is that they can pay and buy things in dollars, anytime and anywhere, and it all 'just works'.”

Bloomberg Intelligence projected that stablecoin payment flows are set to grow at an 81% compounded annual rate, reaching $56.6 trillion by 2030, signaling significant industry momentum.

Challenges to widespread adoption in developed markets

Despite optimism, some voices remain cautious. Sheel Mohnot of Better Tomorrow Ventures pointed out that stablecoin acceptance in retail environments still lacks the captive audience and incentives necessary for widespread adoption in developed economies. However, Mason Nystrom of Pantera Capital argued that stablecoin rails are rapidly penetrating the fintech landscape, offering instant payouts, immediate settlement, and chargeback protection, which could displace traditional payment methods.

Regulatory momentum increases

The recent passage of the GENIUS Act in the United States has propelled regulatory engagement with stablecoins. Other nations, including Canada and the UK, are actively updating or initiating frameworks to accommodate these digital assets. Institutional players, like Western Union, are leading the charge, planning to integrate stablecoin settlement systems on the Solana blockchain and launching stablecoin-enabled cards in emerging markets by mid-2026.

