Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: When Will The City Get Relief From Extreme Cold? Check Here

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The Alipore Met Office has said that winter is not going away just yet, even at the end of the month of Poush. Cold day conditions and a cold wave will continue in the state for the next few days, along with a dense fog

Will winter end after Poush? The Met Office hints it won't. The weather will be dry for 5-7 days with dense fog in North Bengal. Cold day conditions will persist for a day or two.

Tuesday was Kolkata's coldest day this week. Today's minimum temperature is 11°C, with a maximum of 22°C. It will rise by 2°C from Sunday. Dense fog in Darjeeling and other areas.

Cold day conditions persist in several South Bengal districts. The weather has slightly changed, feeling a bit warmer. The minimum temperature has been between 10-12 degrees lately.

With 5 days left in Poush, the Met Office says winter isn't over. The biting cold may ease, but a chill will remain. A cold wave persists in Birbhum, East Burdwan, and six other districts.

No major weather change yet, but a fog warning is issued for the coming days, reducing visibility. The cold spell in North Bengal, including Darjeeling, will continue for weeks.

Kolkata's temperature may rise slightly from Sunday, but northerly winds will continue. A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal won't affect the state. Dense fog is expected in some districts.