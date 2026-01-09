Ethereum Co-Founder Endorses Roman Storm, Highlights Privacy Commitment

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum Co-Founder Supports Tornado Cash Developer Amid Legal Challenges

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has publicly reaffirmed his support for Roman Storm, a developer involved in the Tornado Cash privacy protocol who faces serious legal scrutiny in the United States. Despite recent felony charges, Buterin continues to champion the importance of privacy tools in the crypto community and advocates for the rights of developers creating privacy-enhancing software.



Vitalik Buterin emphasizes the ethical use of privacy protocols like Tornado Cash, stating he has personally used the software for private transactions.

Roman Storm was indicted in August 2023 for operating an unlicensed money transfer business and conspiracy to commit money laundering and sanctions violations, though he was only found guilty of the first charge.

Despite legal issues, Storm maintains his innocence and has garnered support from parts of the crypto industry who argue that developing privacy software is a legitimate activity. Calls have been made for presidential intervention, with advocacy groups urging the Department of Justice to dismiss all charges against Storm.

Key Takeaways

Market context: This case highlights ongoing tensions in the crypto industry around privacy and regulatory enforcement, a dynamic that could continue to influence market sentiment.

Buterin's Advocacy and Legal Proceedings

On social media, Buterin reiterated his stance on privacy protection, clarifying that his use of Tornado Cash was rooted in principles of privacy and personal security. He noted that the software helps users carry out transactions anonymously, safeguarding their identities from both public scrutiny and potential government overreach.“I have personally used Roman's software to make transactions-buying software for my own privacy, supporting human rights charities, and other purposes,” Buterin wrote. He further criticized some development practices that prioritize profits over security, contrasting Storm's principled approach with those he perceives as opportunistic.

Storm's legal saga has drawn attention to broader issues surrounding privacy in blockchain technology. While he was convicted of operating an unlicensed money transfer service, jury deliberations on other charges resulted in a deadlock, leaving future legal steps uncertain. The case has spurred calls within the industry for clearer legal frameworks around the development and use of privacy-enhancing protocols.

In efforts to influence policy, a coalition of crypto firms and advocacy groups has urged President Donald Trump, then a prominent political figure, to intervene and dismiss charges against Storm. However, as of now, no public comment has been made by Trump or indications of a pardon.

Storm's legal team is scheduled for a court conference early next year to address the unresolved charges, highlighting the ongoing legal and regulatory battles faced by privacy-centric projects in the crypto space. This case exemplifies the tension between innovation and regulation that continues to shape the future of blockchain privacy solutions.

