Ambassador Zhao Weiping Attends Handover Certificate Signing Ceremony For China's Emergency Food Donation To Namibia

On December 2, the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Namibia held a handover ceremony for China's Emergency Food Donation to Namibia. Ambassador Zhao Weiping and the Executive Director of the Office of the Prime Minister, Ms. Gladice Pickering, jointly signed the handover certificate.

Ambassador Zhao said that this food assistance was provided in response to His Excellency President Mbumba's call for international support to Namibia's drought relief efforts back in May 2024, and was announced by the Chinese Government during the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) last September. This latest food assistance has fully demonstrated China's firm commitment to stand with the Namibian people in overcoming all the challenges confronting social and economic development.

Ms. Gladice Pickering expressed her sincere gratitude to the Chinese Government for the emergency food donation, and said that this donation has effectively alleviated Namibia's nationwide food crisis brought by the drought. She emphasized that the donation fully reflects the profound friendship between the two peoples and said she looks forward to deepening cooperation between the two sides in more areas in the future.

