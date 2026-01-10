Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Chief Denounces Russia’s Strike on Ukraine Civilian Infrastructure

UN Chief Denounces Russia’s Strike on Ukraine Civilian Infrastructure


2026-01-10 12:55:41
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a forceful rebuke Friday following Russia's sustained assault on Ukraine's civilian targets.

A spokesperson for Guterres released a statement declaring: "The Secretary-General strongly condemns the ongoing targeted missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure."

The strikes have left millions without basic necessities during a period of critical need, according to the UN. The statement highlighted that the attacks "have resulted in significant civilian casualties and deprived millions of Ukrainians of essential services, including electricity, heating and water at a time of acute humanitarian need."

The UN emphasized the illegality of targeting non-combatants, stating that "attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law." The declaration concluded with an unequivocal demand, noting that "no matter where they occur, they are unacceptable, unjustifiable, and must stop immediately."

The condemnation comes as Ukraine continues to face widespread infrastructure damage from Russian military operations, leaving civilian populations vulnerable amid harsh winter conditions.

MENAFN10012026000045017169ID1110580043



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search