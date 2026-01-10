403
UN Chief Denounces Russia’s Strike on Ukraine Civilian Infrastructure
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a forceful rebuke Friday following Russia's sustained assault on Ukraine's civilian targets.
A spokesperson for Guterres released a statement declaring: "The Secretary-General strongly condemns the ongoing targeted missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure."
The strikes have left millions without basic necessities during a period of critical need, according to the UN. The statement highlighted that the attacks "have resulted in significant civilian casualties and deprived millions of Ukrainians of essential services, including electricity, heating and water at a time of acute humanitarian need."
The UN emphasized the illegality of targeting non-combatants, stating that "attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law." The declaration concluded with an unequivocal demand, noting that "no matter where they occur, they are unacceptable, unjustifiable, and must stop immediately."
The condemnation comes as Ukraine continues to face widespread infrastructure damage from Russian military operations, leaving civilian populations vulnerable amid harsh winter conditions.
