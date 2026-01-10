403
Venezuela Faces Uncertainty After Maduro’s Capture
(MENAFN) Following the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a US military raid in Caracas, speculation grows over who will occupy the leadership vacuum as the Trump administration seeks to “run” the nation.
American officials and observers point to a plan that maintains oversight of Venezuela’s temporary leadership – presently headed by acting President Delcy Rodriguez – while attempting to avoid the dangers of governmental collapse or direct state-building.
Consuelo Thiers, an international relations lecturer at the University of Edinburgh, noted that Washington is expected to continue direct engagement with senior figures from the ruling elite, especially Rodriguez.
“If the US chooses to pursue stability while managing tensions … it is likely to seek negotiations with Rodriguez and other senior officials,” she told Anadolu. “This aligns with what Trump and (Secretary of State) Marco Rubio have stated clearly – namely, securing oil agreements and increasing Venezuela’s production capacity.”
Jack Clayton, a US foreign policy specialist, remarked that both sides seem open to cooperation – at least for the moment.
“We know Rodriguez is in power for now, and that Trump and Rodriguez appear to be willing to work together … on the issue of oil,” he said.
