UAE Recalls Some Nestle Products: How To Identify If Your Infant Formula Is Impacted

Nestle on Monday said it has recalled specific batches of its infant formula and follow-on formula across Mena, due to the potential presence of cereulide - a toxin. The UAE has issued a recall of the affected products containing cereulide, which could lead to nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps.

The Emirates Drug Establishment said late on Wednesday the affected products are: NAN Comfort 1, NAN Optipro 1, NAN Supreme Pro 1, 2 and 3, Isomil Ultima 1, 2 and 3, and Alfamino.

The move followed "after one of the raw materials used in production was found to contain traces of the Bacillus cereus bacteria, which can produce the toxin cereulide, prompting action to protect consumer health and safety."

The UAE regulator said no illness or adverse events linked to the affected batches have been reported or confirmed, but urged residents not to use them. If you use Nestle infant formula, you can check whether your product is among the affected batches.

Nestle has published a list of the recalled batches. Consumers are advised to verify the batch and production details on the product packaging.

What to do if you have Nestle's recalled product?

Look for the batch code. This can be found at the base of the tin. If it matches one of the numbers in the list above, the product you have falls under one of the batches being recalled.

Call the number for the local Nestle Consumer Engagement Centre, which can also be found on the tin, to report the same. Once reported, in order to process a refund or arrange a replacement, the centre may ask for a photograph of the product and its batch code.

Impacted nations in the region

Eight countries in the region have been impacted by the recall. Four countries in the GCC - UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar - have issued recalls for affected products.

The company said that the following nations have been impacted by the recall, adding that affected batch numbers differ by country:



Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia UAE

The company has said that, so far, no illness has been confirmed so far in relation to this recall.

Which countries and brands are affected

According to the Nestle statement, arachidonic acid (ARA) oil is used in a variety of infant nutrition products sold worldwide, meaning multiple countries, brands, and products are impacted. The specific products affected vary by country.

In affected regions, Nestle is working with local authorities in line with food safety regulations to determine the appropriate actions to support parents and caregivers. Local teams are publishing the relevant information on Nestle and product brand websites.