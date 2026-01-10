403
Trump warns Iran is “in big trouble” amid widespread protests
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Iran is facing serious consequences as demonstrations continue to spread across the country, stressing that Washington is closely tracking the situation and cautioning Iranian leaders against resorting to deadly crackdowns.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “Iran's in big trouble. It looks to me that the people are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible just a few weeks ago.” He added, “We’re watching the situation very carefully.”
Referring to earlier messages directed at Tehran, the president warned, “If they start killing people like they have in the past, we will get involved.”
Trump described the unfolding events as extraordinary, saying, “This is something pretty incredible that's happening in Iran. It's an amazing thing to watch.” He criticized Iran’s leadership, adding, “They've done a bad job. They've treated their people very badly, and now they're being paid back.”
He also clarified that any potential US action would not include deploying ground forces, but would instead rely on steps intended to “hit them very hard where it hurts.”
Iran has been gripped by widespread protests since late December, driven by a sharp fall in the value of the national currency and worsening economic conditions. The unrest began on Dec. 28 near Tehran’s Grand Bazaar before spreading to multiple cities across the country.
Internet access has been disrupted nationwide for more than 12 hours, as reported by online monitoring groups.
Authorities have not published official figures on casualties linked to the unrest. However, according to activist organizations, thousands have been detained, dozens wounded, and at least 42 people killed, including members of the security forces.
Iranian officials have blamed the United States and Israel for encouraging the protests, with senior figures warning that security agencies and the judiciary “will show no tolerance whatsoever toward saboteurs.”
