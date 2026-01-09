Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Liverpool Hope University

Jamie Lingwood is a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Liverpool Hope University.

His research focuses on how adult-child interactions influence language development and learning, including from digital media.

He is the Principal Investigator on an Educational Endowment Foundation-funded project, designing and evaluating an innovative program to inspire and sustain a love of reading in children.

Jamie was an on-screen expert for the BBC's Tiny Happy People Campaign, where he used his expertise to help parents support their children's language and communication skills.



2023–present Senior lecturer in Psychology, Liverpool Hope University 2021–2023 Lecturer in Psychology, Liverpool Hope University

2016 University of Sheffield, PhD in Developmental Psychology



2020 Adjective forms and functions in British English child-directed speech, Journal of Child Language

2020 Barriers and solutions to family-based education interventions., International Journal of Social Research Methodology

2020 Evaluating the effectiveness of a 'real-world' shared reading intervention for preschool children and their families: A randomised controlled trial., Journal of Research in Reading

2019 The impact of shared book reading on children's language skills: A meta-analysis., Educational Research Review

2018 Using virtual environments to investigate wayfinding in 8- to 12-year olds., Journal of Experimental Child Psychology

2017 A comparative study of cognitive behavioural therapy and shared reading for chronic pain, Medical Humanities

2015 Amateur vs. professional: Who is better at assessing the presence of forensic material at a theft from a motor vehicle crime scene?, International Journal of Police Science & Management

2015 The development of wayfinding abilities in children: Learning routes with and without landmarks, Journal of Environmental Psychology

2015 Encouraging 5 year olds to attend to landmarks: A way to improve children's wayfinding strategies in a virtual environment., Frontiers in Psychology 2013 Interviewing young adolescent suspects: When to reveal incriminating information?, uropean Journal of Psychology Applied to Legal Contexts

2023 Creating a Love to Read programme for reception age children and teachers Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Educational Endowment Foundation

