Kodiak And Bosch Partner To Scale Autonomous Trucking Hardware And Sensors

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) " itemprop="text">

Kodiak AI, a provider of AI-powered autonomous driving technology, has entered into an agreement with Bosch, a global supplier of technology and services, to collaborate on and scale the manufacturing of a production-grade, redundant autonomous platform.

This platform contains the specialized hardware, firmware, and software interfaces that enable the Kodiak Driver, Kodiak's AI-powered driver, to automate trucks – either on a vehicle production line or through an upfitter.

Don Burnette, founder and CEO, Kodiak, says:“Advancing the deployment of driverless trucks and physical AI not only requires robust autonomous technology, but also manufacturing experience and a robust supply chain in order to achieve true scale.

“We believe collaborating with Bosch will allow us to scale autonomous driving hardware with the modularity, serviceability, and system-level integration needed for commercial success for both upfit and factory-line integration.”

The Kodiak Driver combines advanced AI-driven software with modular, vehicle-agnostic hardware into a single, unified platform. Through this agreement, Bosch will support the development of a redundant autonomous platform that combines the integrated automotive-grade hardware, firmware, and software interfaces.

Bosch will supply Kodiak with a variety of hardware components, including sensors and vehicle actuation components, such as steering technologies.

Paul Thomas, president, Bosch in North America and president, Bosch Mobility Americas, says:“By supplying production-grade hardware, we are enabling the next generation of autonomous trucking alongside Kodiak.

“Kodiak has already deployed trucks with no humans on board in commercial operation and this cooperation gives us a valuable opportunity to deepen our understanding of real-world autonomous vehicle requirements and to further enhance our offerings for the broader autonomous mobility ecosystem.”

Bosch is the largest global automotive supplier as ranked by Automotive News and the company's broad industrialization expertise for automotive-grade components, including sensors, will help Kodiak to scale its Kodiak Driver offering.